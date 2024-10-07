Centrifuge (CFG) 1-Day Volume Tops $994,627.71

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $20.77 million and $994,627.71 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 553,806,978 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 553,794,631 with 501,898,660 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.35077633 USD and is up 3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $1,119,336.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

