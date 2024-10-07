TrueFi Price Tops $0.0857 on Top Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $106.32 million and $17.01 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0857 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,263,325,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,240,822,855 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,263,325,829.1551602 with 1,240,822,855.2386086 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.08676898 USD and is up 4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $15,064,686.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

