YUSD Stablecoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.98 (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $216.71 million and approximately $1.98 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YUSD Stablecoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.02 or 0.00254271 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99351243 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $34.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YUSD Stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUSD Stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.