BitTorrent-New Price Down 3% Over Last Week (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $903.31 million and approximately $16.68 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000760 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001049 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

