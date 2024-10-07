Coin98 Price Hits $0.13 (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Coin98 has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $105.76 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,194,325 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

