Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a total market cap of $352.52 million and approximately $30.65 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can currently be bought for about $63,135.14 or 0.99701001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Coinbase Wrapped BTC

Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s genesis date was September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 5,584 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official website is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 5,347.1687339. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 63,561.93475853 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $22,595,675.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

