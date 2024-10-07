The Gap, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GAP)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

GAP has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GAP to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

NYSE:GAP opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.35. GAP has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $30.75.

GAP ( NYSE:GAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, research analysts expect that GAP will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GAP. Argus raised shares of GAP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

In other GAP news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 75,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,507,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

