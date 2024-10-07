Wormhole (W) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $856.79 Million

Wormhole (W) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. Wormhole has a market capitalization of $856.79 million and approximately $145.11 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wormhole token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wormhole has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wormhole Profile

Wormhole’s launch date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,577,873,594 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.34855779 USD and is up 3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 266 active market(s) with $148,002,044.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wormhole should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wormhole using one of the exchanges listed above.

