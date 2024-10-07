Conflux (CFX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $83.85 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $864.11 million and approximately $83.85 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,076.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.74 or 0.00516420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00104656 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00029775 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.28 or 0.00233486 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00030781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00073337 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,050,900,737 coins and its circulating supply is 4,525,901,425 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,050,779,970.97 with 4,525,779,954.09 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18328646 USD and is up 5.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $77,356,563.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

