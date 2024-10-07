Quantum One Day Volume Reaches $95.48 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $95.48 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $95.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

