Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Starbucks (SBUX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) recently:

9/30/2024 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $92.00.

9/24/2024 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

9/18/2024 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $112.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Starbucks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – Starbucks had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

8/21/2024 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

8/14/2024 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $82.00 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

8/14/2024 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

8/13/2024 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/13/2024 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

8/13/2024 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $81.00.

8/13/2024 – Starbucks had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $81.00.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

