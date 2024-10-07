IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.03 and last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 1516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

Separately, ThinkEquity raised IperionX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IperionX stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

