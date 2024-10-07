Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 10114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 over the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,106,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,159,000 after purchasing an additional 993,485 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 389,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,040,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,910,000 after acquiring an additional 281,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 189,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 143,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 173,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.