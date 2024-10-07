Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $174.94 and last traded at $174.94, with a volume of 539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.62.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

