Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.30 and last traded at $69.30, with a volume of 2544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEU. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.12. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 299.92% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Centrus Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after buying an additional 17,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 337,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,415,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Centrus Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 176,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

