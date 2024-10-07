Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 24,814 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,252,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,252,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,998,330.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,994 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Snowflake from $236.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.74.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $114.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

