Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $336.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Vertical Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.82.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $306.50 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $306.50. The stock has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 80,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,097,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 19,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

