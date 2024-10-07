Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.36 Billion

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $3.09 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for $2,762.81 or 0.04380068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.15 or 0.00253899 BTC.

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 492,308 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 492,308.25672862. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,785.61618233 USD and is up 3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $2,108,611.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

