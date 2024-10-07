Prom (PROM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.77 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, Prom has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for $5.45 or 0.00008642 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $99.48 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008328 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00014108 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,100.12 or 1.00036995 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001020 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007437 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006920 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.49073534 USD and is up 6.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $1,773,253.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars.

