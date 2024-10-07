Insider Buying: RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) insider Karl Sevelda bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,390 ($45.35) per share, with a total value of £33,900 ($45,345.10).

Karl Sevelda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

On Friday, August 16th, Karl Sevelda sold 1,000 shares of RHI Magnesita stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,562 ($47.65), for a total transaction of £35,620 ($47,645.80).

RHI Magnesita Stock Performance

LON:RHIM opened at GBX 3,380 ($45.21) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,389.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,454.87. The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,065.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.00. RHI Magnesita has a 52 week low of GBX 2,456 ($32.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,827.49 ($51.20).

RHI Magnesita Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of €0.60 ($0.67) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,875.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,300 ($57.52) to GBX 4,150 ($55.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RHIM

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.