SLERF (SLERF) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

SLERF (SLERF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. One SLERF token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SLERF has a total market capitalization of $74.10 million and $7.67 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SLERF has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SLERF alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.15 or 0.00253899 BTC.

SLERF Token Profile

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. SLERF’s official website is www.slerf.wtf/raids. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol.

Buying and Selling SLERF

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.15228033 USD and is up 6.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $6,356,937.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SLERF should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SLERF using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SLERF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SLERF and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.