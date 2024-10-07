Ethereum Trading Down 6% This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $2,473.23 or 0.03920989 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $297.73 billion and $13.35 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00043057 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008104 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013066 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,379,113 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

