Cobra Resources plc (LON:COBR) Insider David Clarke Buys 350,000 Shares

Cobra Resources plc (LON:COBR – Get Free Report) insider David Clarke purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £3,500 ($4,681.65).

David Clarke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, David Clarke purchased 1,406,387 shares of Cobra Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £1,364,195.39 ($1,824,766.44).

Cobra Resources Price Performance

COBR stock opened at GBX 1.31 ($0.02) on Monday. Cobra Resources plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.50 ($0.02). The company has a market cap of £9.49 million, a P/E ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.06.

Cobra Resources Company Profile

Cobra Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and mines precious and base metal projects. The company explores for gold, copper, uranium, and iron oxide deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Wudinna Gold project located in Gawler Craton, South Australia. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the Prince Alfred project located in South Australia.

