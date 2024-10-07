Pax Dollar (USDP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $107.86 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $107.86 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000776 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 107,748,790 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

