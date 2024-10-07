Toncoin (TON) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $5.26 or 0.00008362 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $17.95 billion and $192.00 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00014104 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,955.97 or 1.00099881 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001021 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00056888 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,112,717,784 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,112,699,964.987955 with 2,535,985,297.86787 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.3355146 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 571 active market(s) with $178,471,734.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.