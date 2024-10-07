Catizen (CATI) Trading Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

Catizen (CATI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Catizen has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Catizen has a total market cap of $145.53 million and approximately $116.47 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catizen token can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Catizen alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.95 or 0.00254324 BTC.

Catizen Profile

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,426,933 tokens. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. The official message board for Catizen is medium.com/catizen. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai.

Buying and Selling Catizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 280,426,933 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.52465482 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $103,244,101.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.