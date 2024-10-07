ASD Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.23 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $25.28 million and $1.23 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03882325 USD and is up 2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,257,661.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

