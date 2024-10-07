Hedera Price Down 9.8% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and $35.17 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0538 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00043165 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013056 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,652,680,131 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

