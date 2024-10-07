Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 113.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACCD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Accolade from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Accolade from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Accolade from $11.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accolade has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.23.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. Accolade has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $300.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 0.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,196,000 after buying an additional 28,405 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Accolade by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,403,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,626,000 after acquiring an additional 77,044 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Accolade by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,804,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,351,000 after acquiring an additional 297,110 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Accolade by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,623,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Accolade by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,011,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 314,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

