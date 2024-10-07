Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.50 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on B. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

NYSE B opened at $46.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.24. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Barnes Group had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $382.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

