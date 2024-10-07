DaVita (NYSE:DVA) PT Raised to $175.00 at Truist Financial

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DVA. Bank of America upped their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

NYSE:DVA opened at $160.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. DaVita has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $166.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.98.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,137,038.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,431,136.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,299,008.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,137,038.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,482 shares of company stock worth $27,387,069 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 58.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in DaVita by 90.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

