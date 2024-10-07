Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.31.

Taboola.com Stock Up 2.1 %

TBLA stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. Taboola.com has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $973.96 million, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Taboola.com

In other Taboola.com news, Director Lynda M. Clarizio sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $106,877.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,930.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Taboola.com by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,767,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,451 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,888,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,902 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,339,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 327,518 shares in the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP increased its stake in Taboola.com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 1,113,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 64,373 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Taboola.com by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 884,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 622,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

