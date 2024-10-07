Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 5.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,625. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,625. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE FICO opened at $1,913.38 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $811.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,962.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,780.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1,501.97. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FICO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,775.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FICO

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.