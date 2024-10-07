Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Avery Dennison by 936.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 target price (down from $254.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.26.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $214.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $165.21 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.03.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total transaction of $1,550,396.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,333,345.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total transaction of $1,550,396.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,333,345.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $12,545,087. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

