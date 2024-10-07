Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $101.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

