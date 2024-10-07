Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 285.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $270.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.60. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.55.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

