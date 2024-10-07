20,238 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Clorox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 2.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 2.2% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock opened at $161.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.72, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.13.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

