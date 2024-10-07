SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.64 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $773.40 million and $380,749.85 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008324 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00014104 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,857.93 or 0.99940157 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00056764 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.65254886 USD and is up 7.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $313,506.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

