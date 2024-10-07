30,143 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,143 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 2,407.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15,766.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $107.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -83.13 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.64 and a 200-day moving average of $97.90. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $64.12 and a one year high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,570. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,570. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,284 shares of company stock valued at $23,800,887 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

