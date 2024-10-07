Mina (MINA) Trading 10% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mina (MINA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $616.44 million and $20.83 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000840 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,190,340,649 coins and its circulating supply is 1,166,345,804 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,190,311,856.8400393 with 1,166,250,684.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.53826357 USD and is up 4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $15,938,943.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

