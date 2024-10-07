Frax (FRAX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14.75 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Frax token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $647.48 million and approximately $14.75 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Token Profile

Frax was first traded on December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,433,438 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

