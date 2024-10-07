MOBOX (MBOX) Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. MOBOX has a total market cap of $53.73 million and approximately $8.90 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MOBOX has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One MOBOX token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.75 or 0.00253989 BTC.

About MOBOX

MOBOX’s launch date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 549,660,883 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,708,036 tokens. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

