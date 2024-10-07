Internet Computer Hits 24 Hour Volume of $58.66 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and $58.66 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $8.18 or 0.00013002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00043025 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008034 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 523,753,186 coins and its circulating supply is 471,648,531 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.