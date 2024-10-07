AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Rating Lowered to Sell at TD Cowen

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

AME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME opened at $165.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.47. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,454.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Ossiam increased its stake in AMETEK by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in AMETEK by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 79,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in AMETEK by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 179,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,641,000 after buying an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

