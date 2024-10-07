KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $83.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

KB Home stock opened at $79.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average is $74.24. KB Home has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in KB Home by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 625.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

