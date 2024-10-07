Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s current price.

SOLV has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $67.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.81. Solventum has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Solventum’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Solventum will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,070,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,829,000. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,976,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,242,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Solventum by 2,880.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,490,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,410 shares during the period.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

