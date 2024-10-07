Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $19.78 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 593,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,953 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $19,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 23.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VICI opened at $32.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.