Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Kite Realty Group Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.7% per year over the last three years. Kite Realty Group Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 281.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

NYSE KRG opened at $25.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $999,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 732,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,624,353.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

