Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to “Buy”

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage presently has a $101.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $83.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WAL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.07.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $85.15 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $88.92. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Barbara Kennedy sold 11,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $904,261.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $650,843.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Barbara Kennedy sold 11,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $904,261.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $650,843.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $160,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,265 shares of company stock worth $1,700,391. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,170,000 after acquiring an additional 395,101 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,706.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 29,188 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 133,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,633,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,603,000 after acquiring an additional 20,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

