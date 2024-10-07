Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Now Covered by UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $20.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.35, a PEG ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $57,532.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,906.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $57,532.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,906.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ranmali Bopitiya sold 36,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $650,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,411.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,069. 25.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 233,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth $14,716,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 226,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 71,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,712,000 after buying an additional 357,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

